Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REFI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ REFI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.26. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

