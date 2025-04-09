Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.28% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PINK stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Simplify Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

