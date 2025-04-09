Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

