Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,532,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

