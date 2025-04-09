Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

KTF stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

