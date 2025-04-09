Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

