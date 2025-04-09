Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total transaction of $9,089,223.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

