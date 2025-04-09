Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

