Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 502 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,821.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 554,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 98,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

