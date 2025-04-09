Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 20,001 Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.18% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

FPFD opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

