Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 21,267 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in KT by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

KT stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

