Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 4.9 %

INN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

