Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

