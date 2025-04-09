Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 595,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after buying an additional 121,734 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

