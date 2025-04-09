Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

