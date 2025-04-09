Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

