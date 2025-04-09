Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,872,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,234,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,986,000 after purchasing an additional 151,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

