Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 480 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FMX opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

