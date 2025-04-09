Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:SM opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

