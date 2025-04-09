Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 742 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

