Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 754 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grindr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grindr Stock Down 1.3 %

Grindr stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,938.40. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $187,729 in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

