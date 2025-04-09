Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,086,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

