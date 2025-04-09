Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $367,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

