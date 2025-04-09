Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $47,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 167,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 138,837 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

NSP stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $109.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 99.59%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

