Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.