Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 602,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,588,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 85,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Orion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 912,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $609.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.25. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

