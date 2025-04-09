ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 55,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

