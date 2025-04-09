Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $215.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.42.

Owens Corning stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $124.33 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

