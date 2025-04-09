PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.