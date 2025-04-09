Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 195,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

