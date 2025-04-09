PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $432,816.16. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

