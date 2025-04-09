Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 197.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 288,186 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 200.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 771,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.72%.

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

