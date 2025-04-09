Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.36 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 214.40 ($2.74). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 216.80 ($2.77), with a volume of 2,417,677 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PETS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 328 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £992.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.36.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($63,834.22). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

