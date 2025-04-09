Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,568 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 43.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.