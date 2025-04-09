Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 259 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

CVCO opened at $459.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.30. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

