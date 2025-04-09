Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plexus by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $92.72 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $485,899.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,104.65. This trade represents a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $169,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,827.32. This trade represents a 62.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

