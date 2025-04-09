Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Brunswick Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of BC opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

