Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

