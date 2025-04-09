Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $40,151,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.