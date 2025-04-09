Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,038 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 62,666.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Ashland Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -245.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

