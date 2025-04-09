Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,054 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

CPK stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

