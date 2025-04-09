Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,436 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Associated Banc Price Performance
NYSE:ASB opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.
