Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,921 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

