Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 300 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $331.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average of $326.55. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $275.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

