Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 55,000 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

