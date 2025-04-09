Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 613 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

TCBI stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

