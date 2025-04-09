Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,086 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Stride were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,306,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,850,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Stride Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.