Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $493,000 Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Intapp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,720. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.