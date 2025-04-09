Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $521,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

