Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $522,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

